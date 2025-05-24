Man wanted in hate-motivated vandalism at several North York synagogues

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of hate-motivated vandalism at synagogues in North York over the last five months.

Investigators say on May 18, a man vandalized signs on the front lawns of three separate synagogues along Bayview Avenue from Finch Avenue East and Lawrence Avenue East.

The man is described as middle-aged with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green sweater, a dark coloured baseball hat and light-coloured pants. He fled the scene in a dark grey Ford pickup truck.

Police believe this is the same man who committed similar acts of vandalism at a synagogue in the Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road area on two separate occasions last December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated offence. Should the suspect be convicted, the Judge in the case can take hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.