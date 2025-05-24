Scarborough restaurant gutted by early morning fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that gutted a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) says they were called to a strip mall at 1198 Kennedy Road, near Lawrence Avenue East, at approximately 3:36 a.m. by somebody who happened to be driving by and spotted the blaze.

Photos taken at the scene show a trail of destruction.

Officials say the roof of the restaurant caved in during the blaze, but emergency crews were able to knock the fire down before smoke or flames migrated to the other establishments in the plaza.

No injuries were reported.