Woman in her 30s allegedly stabbed in Scarborough late Friday night
Posted May 24, 2025 7:41 am.
Last Updated May 24, 2025 9:11 am.
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in Scarborough late Friday night.
According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Kingston Road and Fenwood Heights just before 11:00 p.m.
Investigators say a woman in her 30s was stabbed inside a motel. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No suspect description was provided. An investigation is ongoing.