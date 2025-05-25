Police say 7 vehicles were ‘targeted and vandalized’ at a mosque in Orono

The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 25, 2025 1:15 pm.

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police.

Officers from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) were called to 111 Church Street North on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. 

Police say seven vehicles were vandalized, as well as the front door of the mosque.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or cellphone phone footage from the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued on Sunday.

“We are aware of the deep concern and distress this incident has caused, particularly within our Muslim community. We understand the fear and anxiety such events can create, and we want to reassure everyone that we are taking this matter seriously,” authorities added. 

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working closely with community leaders to provide support and ensure that all residents feel safe.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

3h ago

Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening 'harm towards the Israeli community': police

Toronto police are charging a man in connection with social media posts described as "threatening harm towards the Israeli community."

2h ago

Man rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing in York early Sunday morning

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in York early Sunday morning. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Canada Post, union set to meet on Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Canada Post was set to meet with negotiators from its union Sunday amid warnings of mail delivery delays tied to a national ban on overtime for postal workers. Sunday's meeting will be the first of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

3h ago

Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening 'harm towards the Israeli community': police

Toronto police are charging a man in connection with social media posts described as "threatening harm towards the Israeli community."

2h ago

Man rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing in York early Sunday morning

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in York early Sunday morning. According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue...

4h ago

Canada Post, union set to meet on Sunday as overtime ban stretches on

Canada Post was set to meet with negotiators from its union Sunday amid warnings of mail delivery delays tied to a national ban on overtime for postal workers. Sunday's meeting will be the first of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

16h ago

2:42
Cool weather wraps up the weekend

The sun may have broken through for an extended period across the GTA but temperatures will remain cool Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day.

18h ago

1:46
Several injured following multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus

At least seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Jazan Grewal reports.

2:51
Wet weekend, but warmer weather up ahead

Toronto will see showers throughout the weekend, as warmer weather makes a return next week.
2:32
Kensington Market pedestrian Sunday cancelled for May

The first Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the season has been cancelled. Dilshad Burman on why the BIA has pushed pause and how businesses and visitors are reacting.
More Videos