Police say 7 vehicles were ‘targeted and vandalized’ at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police.

Officers from the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) were called to 111 Church Street North on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police say seven vehicles were vandalized, as well as the front door of the mosque.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or cellphone phone footage from the area around the time of the incident, to please come forward,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued on Sunday.

“We are aware of the deep concern and distress this incident has caused, particularly within our Muslim community. We understand the fear and anxiety such events can create, and we want to reassure everyone that we are taking this matter seriously,” authorities added.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working closely with community leaders to provide support and ensure that all residents feel safe.”