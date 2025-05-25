Suspected arson causes a second major power outage in south of France

FILE - Police direct traffic during an electricity outage in Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2025 12:58 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2025 3:22 pm.

NICE, France (AP) — A second major power outage hit southeastern France early Sunday, this time in the city of Nice, after a suspected arson damaged an electrical facility.

Police currently have not established a link between the blackout that affected parts of Nice as well as nearby cities of Cagnes-sur-Mer and Saint-Laurent-du-Var, and a power outage on Saturday that disrupted the city of Cannes during the closing day of its renown film festival.

The Nice blackout started around 2 a.m. and left some 45,000 households without electricity. The city’s trams stopped and power was briefly cut to the Nice Côte d’Azur airport during its overnight closure hours.

Power was fully restored by 5:30 a.m., according to the energy provider company Enedis.

The Nice public prosecutor said a criminal investigation has been opened for “organized arson.”

On Saturday, two other installations in the Alpes Maritime department were damaged in what officials also suspected to be arson, temporarily cutting power to 160,000 homes, including events at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi condemned Sunday’s attack and said the city had filed a complaint.

“I strongly denounce these malicious acts targeting our country,” he said on X. He ordered all sensitive electrical infrastructure in the city to be placed under police protection.

“These actions can have serious consequences, particularly on hospitals,” Estrosi said at a press briefing on Sunday. “As long as the perpetrators haven’t been caught, we will remain on high alert.”

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

An Ontario teacher who was killed alongside four students in a car crash is being remembered as a cherished coach and friend.  The Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club says they are "heartbroken...

16m ago

Police say 7 vehicles were 'targeted and vandalized' at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police. Officers from the Durham Regional...

2h ago

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

5h ago

Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening 'harm towards the Israeli community': police

Toronto police are charging a man in connection with social media posts described as "threatening harm towards the Israeli community."

4h ago

