Barrie Junior Sharks’ forward charting her course from the hockey rink to Harvard

Kate Stuart’s a standout winger that can also double as center for the Barrie Junior Sharks in the U-22 league here in Ontario. Her love for the sport began early, following in the footsteps of her father, as she began playing with boys, before dominating in girls’ leagues.

Kate’s dedication and upbeat spirit have propelled her from local rinks to national ones, as she looks to continue her hockey career from high school to Harvard University late next year, after being recruited to play for their collegiate team.

Barrie Junior Sharks’ forward Kate Stuart

She says her favourite on-ice memory is going to Nationals in New Brunswick this past year, but believes her true memories come from the small moments with teammates and in-between games.

Kate Stuart – Hockey

Kate’s a fan of the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Sirens in the PWHL, citing Jessie Eldridge as her favourite player and a role model, whose father is actually Kate’s coach.

Keep an eye out for her, she has an unbelievably bright future in the sport.

