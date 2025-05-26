King Charles, Queen Camilla slated to arrive in Canada today

Britain's King Charles, centre left, and Queen Camilla leave after visiting the Canada House Trafalgar Square in London on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, to mark 100 years since it opened in June 1925. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 8:56 am.

OTTAWA — King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Ottawa today to kick off a historical royal tour.

The trip marks the royals’ first visit to Canada since the King’s coronation two years ago.

When they land this afternoon, the royals will travel to Lansdowne Park, a large events venue in the heart of the nation’s capital, to meet with community members.

The King and Queen will then head to Rideau Hall to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who acts as the representative of the Crown in Canada.

Simon issued a media statement Monday morning welcoming the King and Queen to Canada.

“The presence of Their Majesties at this pivotal moment in our history holds profound significance. It reaffirms the enduring constitutional bond that has shaped Canada’s journey into a proud and independent nation,” Simon said.

“The Crown’s role in Canada is more than symbolic; it serves as a cornerstone of the democratic freedoms and rights we cherish. The presence of Their Majesties fosters a sense of unity among Canadians, reminding us of the shared values that bring us together —respect, compassion, and hope.”

Carney has asked the King to read the speech from the throne on Tuesday, which sets out the government’s priorities for the legislative session.

The event will mark the first time Canada’s head of state has opened Parliament since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1977.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Driver charged after rollover accident on Highway 404 in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning. Authorities say the driver...

12m ago

Sentencing expected in case of stolen Winston Churchill portrait in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ontario man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier is expected to be sentenced today in court. Jeffrey...

1h ago

MPs to select new House of Commons speaker in secret vote today

OTTAWA — Newly elected MPs will vote by secret ballot when Parliament returns today to decide who will become the next Speaker of the House of Commons. The last Speaker, Liberal MP Greg Fergus, is seeking...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay employees sparking interest from Holt Renfrew and other retailers

TORONTO — Big-name department and drug stores are circling the more than 9,300 Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue Canada workers who will soon be out of a job. Luxury retailer Holt Renfrew told The...

1h ago

