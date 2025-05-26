King Charles, Queen Camilla slated to arrive in Canada today

OTTAWA — King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Ottawa today to kick off a historical royal tour.

The trip marks the royals’ first visit to Canada since the King’s coronation two years ago.

When they land this afternoon, the royals will travel to Lansdowne Park, a large events venue in the heart of the nation’s capital, to meet with community members.

The King and Queen will then head to Rideau Hall to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who acts as the representative of the Crown in Canada.

Simon issued a media statement Monday morning welcoming the King and Queen to Canada.

“The presence of Their Majesties at this pivotal moment in our history holds profound significance. It reaffirms the enduring constitutional bond that has shaped Canada’s journey into a proud and independent nation,” Simon said.

“The Crown’s role in Canada is more than symbolic; it serves as a cornerstone of the democratic freedoms and rights we cherish. The presence of Their Majesties fosters a sense of unity among Canadians, reminding us of the shared values that bring us together —respect, compassion, and hope.”

Carney has asked the King to read the speech from the throne on Tuesday, which sets out the government’s priorities for the legislative session.

The event will mark the first time Canada’s head of state has opened Parliament since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1977.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press