Security measures discussed at Toronto Festival and Event Safety Summit in light of Vancouver attack

Ahead of the summer festival season in the city, organizers and officials are discussing how to keep future events safe and who foots the bill for the growing security costs. Afua Baah reports.

By Afua Baah

Posted May 26, 2025 7:05 pm.

With the summer festival season is right around the corner in Toronto, festival organizers, event planners and city officials all gathered at the Toronto Festival & Event Safety Summit to discuss how to keep the events safe amid the growing costs for these security measures.

“By gosh, if we have to curtail our activities because of fear? Absolutely not. That’s not who we are as a city,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

About 150 festival organizers and security experts at the summit looked at several topics including how emergency services collaborate with event producers, the role of a safety consultant to support the festival and event sector and barrier measures including hostile vehicle mitigation. It’s a term you’ll hear more frequently, where concrete blocks or buses are used as barricades.

“M-V barriers, yellow barriers and they’re specifically there for vehicle mitigation,” said Charlotte Brookes, National Event Director for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon. “The TTC has different vehicles buses that they will put in certain locations, city trucks, all of these various resources.”

Safety discussions are coming in the wake of the Lapu Lapu tragedy in Vancouver that killed 11 people which happened exactly one month ago today.

Nine women and two men died and 32 people were injured when the accused, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, allegedly drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in East Vancouver.

“It was heartbreaking, we mourn,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

Danilo Baluyot, executive director of Taste of Manila, said continuing to hold these family-friendly events following the deadly incident in Vancouver is about resiliency and diversity.

“We need the full support of people to show everyone that we will keep doing this for everyone.”

One major barrier facing festival organizers is the cost of the protective measures.

“The latest technology looks like a metal ‘L’ with a wheel on the back, and it could stop a vehicle pretty much in its tracks,” said Steve Adelman, Vice President of Event Safety Alliance USA. “Those are highly effective but also the most expensive means of preventing a vehicle from entering a crowd. Safety and security tend to be a stepchild. This is a new safety and security expense and that’s why it’s a difficult conversation.”

The price tag for mobile barriers can be in the thousands.

“With all this advocacy, I don’t want it to be forgotten that a lot of the expenses of these festivals is the organizations themselves who are paying these bills,” said Shelley Carroll, Toronto City Councillor for Don Valley North.

Eglinton-Lawrence City Councillor Mike Colle helped to initiate Monday’s summit. He called on other levels of government for funding.

“We want you to step up and pay for some of the security realities. Right now, they are not paying anything for the security needs that we need.”

An additional $750,000 dollars in city funding will be available to festival organizers to help cover rising security costs. This will bring money in the 2025 Special Events Stabilization Initiative up to $2.1 million. The funds, according to Pat Tobin, General Manager of economic Development and Culture, are allocated by an application and assessment basis, which is competitive.

“We never have the resources to fund all the applications. we did an announcement two months ago and 64 festivals received $2.65 million collectively, under the Cultural Festivals Funding program.”

“Perhaps the city could have purchased the hostile vehicle mitigation tools, and then the event organizers can actually rent from them because that is a huge expense from a lot of people,” said Mary Fragedakis, Executive Director at GreekTown on the Danforth BIA.

The city is adding $100,000 dollars in seed funding to help create a festivals association and will also roll out new event planning resources which have been prepared by the Event Safety Alliance.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

27 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after car plows into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans

A 53-year-old white British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror,...

3m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

4m ago

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

1h ago

Authorities seize 15 firearms and $215K worth of drugs in months-long investigation

Six people face more than 50 charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking and firearm investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions across central Ontario. The police operation, called...

3h ago

Top Stories

27 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after car plows into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans

A 53-year-old white British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship Monday, as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror,...

3m ago

Crews dig up key intersection of unopened Mississauga LRT due to 'track rework': Metrolinx

Crews originally built the tracks at the intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive in the north end of Mississauga in 2023.

4m ago

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Canada to kick off royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on Monday afternoon, kicking off a royal tour that marks their first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. A plane carrying...

1h ago

Authorities seize 15 firearms and $215K worth of drugs in months-long investigation

Six people face more than 50 charges in connection with a months-long drug trafficking and firearm investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions across central Ontario. The police operation, called...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
First Nations leaders warn Ford government of disruptions if Bill 5 is passed

Bill 5 faces significant opposition for environmental, constitutional and first nations groups. If passed the bill allows for the creation of Special Economic Zones which would be except from provincial regulations to speed up development.

34m ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

4h ago

2:04
King Charles and Queen Camilla's first moments after landing in Canada

The King and Queen arrived in Ottawa to a big crowd and were immediately welcomed by Canada's governor general and prime minister.

5h ago

5:36
Excitement builds ahead of King Charles arrival

Anticipation was high ahead of the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

5h ago

0:44
$500-million settlement approved in Loblaw bread price-fixing case

The settlement an Ontario judge approved includes a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston.

3h ago

More Videos