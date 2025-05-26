Driver charged after rollover accident on Highway 404 in Aurora

Footage from the CityNews chopper shows the scene of a collision in Aurora.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 26, 2025 7:53 am.

Last Updated May 26, 2025 9:15 am.

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning.

Authorities say the driver was in flatbed truck loaded with cargo when it crashed into a passenger vehicle that was slowing down due to a police investigation on the right shoulder at approximately 7:00 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “the driver did not see the traffic slowing down.” They attempted to avoid the collision, but ended up clipping the other car.

Both vehicles rolled over and ended up in a ditch. However, no injuries were reported.

Schmidt says the accident was “completely preventable” and “occurred because of inattention, probably distraction.”

Emergency crews remain at the scene and say clean up could several hours. The northbound 404 is closed at Aurora Road/Wellington Street. However, there are heavy delays in both directions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla slated to arrive in Canada today

OTTAWA — King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Ottawa today to kick off a historical royal tour. The trip marks the royals' first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. When...

29m ago

Students, staff in Walkerton return to school after crash killed students and coach

Students and staff heading back to school today in a central Ontario town can expect to see increased mental health resources as the community continues to grapple with the deaths of four students and...

27m ago

Sentencing expected in case of stolen Winston Churchill portrait in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ontario man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier is expected to be sentenced today in court. Jeffrey...

2h ago

Conservative MPs drop out of running for House Speaker

OTTAWA — Newly elected MPs have gathered in the House of Commons to vote for their next Speaker and two candidates have already withdrawn from the running. Conservative MPs Chris d’Entremont — a...

15m ago

Top Stories

King Charles, Queen Camilla slated to arrive in Canada today

OTTAWA — King Charles and Queen Camilla will touch down in Ottawa today to kick off a historical royal tour. The trip marks the royals' first visit to Canada since the King's coronation two years ago. When...

29m ago

Students, staff in Walkerton return to school after crash killed students and coach

Students and staff heading back to school today in a central Ontario town can expect to see increased mental health resources as the community continues to grapple with the deaths of four students and...

27m ago

Sentencing expected in case of stolen Winston Churchill portrait in Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Ontario man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier is expected to be sentenced today in court. Jeffrey...

2h ago

Conservative MPs drop out of running for House Speaker

OTTAWA — Newly elected MPs have gathered in the House of Commons to vote for their next Speaker and two candidates have already withdrawn from the running. Conservative MPs Chris d’Entremont — a...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Repeat target: Second Indian restaurant fire in Scarborough tied to same owners

Rhianne Campbell spoke to a nearby business owners who say this attack will have lasting impacts on both the community and local businesses.

13h ago

2:24
Sunny and seasonal start to the week

A sunny start to the week with the return of seasonal temperatures, however, the wet weather is set to return midweek.

14h ago

2:34
Commuters concerned about possible Durham Region transit strike next month

The wheels on the bus may not go round and round in Durham region next month, with labour unrest growing between the region and its transit workers. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

2:42
Cool weather wraps up the weekend

The sun may have broken through for an extended period across the GTA but temperatures will remain cool Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day.
More Videos