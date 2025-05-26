Driver charged after rollover accident on Highway 404 in Aurora

A 60-year-old driver from Cambridge has been charged with careless driving following a collision that disrupted traffic on the northbound Highway 404 early Monday morning.

Authorities say the driver was in flatbed truck loaded with cargo when it crashed into a passenger vehicle that was slowing down due to a police investigation on the right shoulder at approximately 7:00 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “the driver did not see the traffic slowing down.” They attempted to avoid the collision, but ended up clipping the other car.

Both vehicles rolled over and ended up in a ditch. However, no injuries were reported.

Schmidt says the accident was “completely preventable” and “occurred because of inattention, probably distraction.”

Emergency crews remain at the scene and say clean up could several hours. The northbound 404 is closed at Aurora Road/Wellington Street. However, there are heavy delays in both directions.