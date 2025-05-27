Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shared a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the violent assault of an 84-year-old woman following a collision last month in Ajax.

Police said between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 23, two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Salem Road ramp to the eastbound Highway 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post that the woman was then assaulted by the other driver, who fled the scene.

Police are searching for a man between 20 and 35 years of age with long black hair and tattoos on his arms and chest. He was last seen wearing a brown corduroy-style cap and driving a 2007-2012 light-coloured Nissan sedan.

OPP have shared a composite sketch of the male suspect, along with photos of the cap he was seen wearing at the time of the assault and the suspect’s vehicle.

“If you can help, call Whitby OPP [at] 905-668-3388,” police said.

Photos

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews