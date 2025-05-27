Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post says it has reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels after a strike brought deliveries to a halt last year. Canada Post signage and parked vehicles are seen at a Canada Post mail sorting facility during a nationwide strike action in Ottawa, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 5:57 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 7:46 pm.

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the Crown corporation has proposed continuing talks on Wednesday.

It says Canada Post plans to respond to proposals the union presented on Sunday.

The union had been in a strike position starting Friday but opted instead for an overtime ban.

Some key issues in the labour dispute include wages and other forms of compensation, along with the potential of more part-time staff and weekend delivery.

The postal service has said parcel volumes last week were down 50 per cent from last year and dropping.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

2h ago

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

21m ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

31m ago

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

2h ago

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

21m ago

Be on lookout for invasive species, biodiversity threats as warmer weather settles in Ontario

CityNews spoke with the head of the Invasive Species Centre in Ontario about what we can do to slow the spread of pests and diseases.

31m ago

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

7h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

7h ago

0:44
Hudson's Bay to close all stores by June 1, terminating 8,000 employees

The Hudson's Bay is set to close all of its stores and terminate 8,000 employees by June 1.

9h ago

2:02
'They never finished the job': Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished street project

A group of Etobicoke neighbours reached out to Speakers Corner as they seek answers about a city project they say was started but never finished. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.
More Videos