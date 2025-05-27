Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the Crown corporation has proposed continuing talks on Wednesday.

It says Canada Post plans to respond to proposals the union presented on Sunday.

The union had been in a strike position starting Friday but opted instead for an overtime ban.

Some key issues in the labour dispute include wages and other forms of compensation, along with the potential of more part-time staff and weekend delivery.

The postal service has said parcel volumes last week were down 50 per cent from last year and dropping.