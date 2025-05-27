Government moves to purge consumer carbon pricing from law

OTTAWA — The federal government has moved to purge consumer carbon pricing from law, effectively putting an end to what was once the keystone of the Liberals’ climate policy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney ended the consumer carbon price in March in his first official act after being sworn into office.

Parliament was not sitting at the time so Carney used regulations to set the price to zero.

But the Conservatives claimed Carney would just bring back consumer carbon pricing after the election because the law itself hadn’t been repealed.

With Parliament now sitting the government is moving to repeal the law.

Carney has said he will strengthen the industrial carbon pricing policy, which is expected to account for a bigger cut to emissions than the consumer price.

Canadian oil and gas companies have pleaded with Carney to repeal the industrial carbon price as well, arguing it has undermined their competitiveness against foreign oil and gas producers.