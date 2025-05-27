Government moves to purge consumer carbon pricing from law

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks before signing a decision note to eliminate the consumer carbon price on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 3:48 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 4:59 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government has moved to purge consumer carbon pricing from law, effectively putting an end to what was once the keystone of the Liberals’ climate policy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney ended the consumer carbon price in March in his first official act after being sworn into office.

Parliament was not sitting at the time so Carney used regulations to set the price to zero.

But the Conservatives claimed Carney would just bring back consumer carbon pricing after the election because the law itself hadn’t been repealed.

With Parliament now sitting the government is moving to repeal the law.

Carney has said he will strengthen the industrial carbon pricing policy, which is expected to account for a bigger cut to emissions than the consumer price.

Canadian oil and gas companies have pleaded with Carney to repeal the industrial carbon price as well, arguing it has undermined their competitiveness against foreign oil and gas producers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

2h ago

Copper thieves are targeting air conditioning units in Oshawa, police say

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is warning the public about a new trend of criminal activity in Oshawa. Investigators say thieves are targeting outdoor air conditioners and heat pumps at residential...

2h ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

3h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

2h ago

Copper thieves are targeting air conditioning units in Oshawa, police say

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is warning the public about a new trend of criminal activity in Oshawa. Investigators say thieves are targeting outdoor air conditioners and heat pumps at residential...

2h ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

3h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

4h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

5h ago

0:44
Hudson's Bay to close all stores by June 1, terminating 8,000 employees

The Hudson's Bay is set to close all of its stores and terminate 8,000 employees by June 1.

6h ago

2:02
'They never finished the job': Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished street project

A group of Etobicoke neighbours reached out to Speakers Corner as they seek answers about a city project they say was started but never finished. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

22h ago

More Videos