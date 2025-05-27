Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrives to the Senate ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Denio Lourenco and The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2025 11:46 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 11:52 am.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament.

The royals were welcomed with full military honours and a 100-person honour guard from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The ceremony included an inspection of the guard and band and a 21-gun salute.

The royal visit is happening at a critical moment, as U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly calls for Canada’s annexation and attempts to overturn the rules of global trade with tariffs.

Below are some photos from the event:

Crowds of people wait for the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Whit Fraser husband to Governor General of Canada travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
King Charles travels by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles finishes his inspection of the guard of honour in front of the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles greets the military band as he arrives at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles inspects the guard of honour as he arrives in front of the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
King Charles looks over at the members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride that accompanied him as he travels to Canada’s State Landau to the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrives to the Senate ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot, left, and and Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller pose ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot, left, and Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Former prime minister Justin Trudeau walks with his mother Margaret Trudeau to their seats ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Former governor general David Johnston, left, greets Margaret Trudeau as former prime minister Justin Trudeau looks on ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, left, and Stephen Harper share a laugh ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner waves as he arrives ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former prime minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and King Charles talk ahead of the King delivering speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and King Charles look on ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
King Charles and Queen Camilla look on ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
King Charles delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: King Charles officially opens Parliament with throne speech

King Charles III says Canada faces a "critical moment" as the system of global trade that made it prosper undergoes a shift. Delivering the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, the King...

8m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

updated

52m ago

2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Abdulrahman...

1h ago

Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished City of Toronto street project

An Etobicoke resident contacted Speakers Corner about delays getting lawns restored by a City of Toronto contractor after road work.

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: King Charles officially opens Parliament with throne speech

King Charles III says Canada faces a "critical moment" as the system of global trade that made it prosper undergoes a shift. Delivering the speech from the throne in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, the King...

8m ago

Hudson's Bay to terminate 8,000 employees, close all stores by June 1

Hudson's Bay is set to close all its stores and terminate more than 8,000 employees by Sunday. The company filed a motion on Monday evening detailing that, once the liquidation process is complete,...

updated

52m ago

2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood. Abdulrahman...

1h ago

Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished City of Toronto street project

An Etobicoke resident contacted Speakers Corner about delays getting lawns restored by a City of Toronto contractor after road work.

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

17h ago

2:25
New section of future Hazel McCallion LRT in Mississauga being dug up

Nearly two years after tracks for the Hazel McCallion LRT line were added to the rebuilt intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, crews are back digging it up. Metrolinx staff say "track rework" is now needed. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.

21h ago

2:04
King Charles and Queen Camilla's first moments after landing in Canada

The King and Queen arrived in Ottawa to a big crowd and were immediately welcomed by Canada's governor general and prime minister.

22h ago

5:36
Excitement builds ahead of King Charles arrival

Anticipation was high ahead of the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

22h ago

More Videos