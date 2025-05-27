Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament.

The royals were welcomed with full military honours and a 100-person honour guard from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The ceremony included an inspection of the guard and band and a 21-gun salute.

The royal visit is happening at a critical moment, as U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly calls for Canada’s annexation and attempts to overturn the rules of global trade with tariffs.

Below are some photos from the event:

Crowds of people wait for the arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Whit Fraser husband to Governor General of Canada travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

King Charles travels by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles and Queen Camilla travel by Canada’s State Landau towards the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles finishes his inspection of the guard of honour in front of the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles greets the military band as he arrives at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles inspects the guard of honour as he arrives in front of the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

King Charles looks over at the members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride that accompanied him as he travels to Canada’s State Landau to the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrives to the Senate ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot, left, and and Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller pose ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot, left, and Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau walks with his mother Margaret Trudeau to their seats ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former governor general David Johnston, left, greets Margaret Trudeau as former prime minister Justin Trudeau looks on ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, left, and Stephen Harper share a laugh ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner waves as he arrives ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau, right, speaks with Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and King Charles talk ahead of the King delivering speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and King Charles look on ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

King Charles and Queen Camilla look on ahead of the King delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld