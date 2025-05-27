The Big Story
Why spring allergies feel worse this year
Posted May 27, 2025 7:23 am.
Last Updated May 27, 2025 7:25 am.
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, and you’ve noticed things are getting worse – you’re not imagining it.
Scientists say things have gotten worse around the world for a variety of reasons – and unless something is done – it could become dangerous for some.
And those without allergies could even face challenges.
Host Kris McCusker speaks to BBC science and features journalist, Amanda Ruggeri, about the in-depth piece she wrote on the issue, discussing how allergy sufferers can improve their circumstances and how climate change plays a role in it all.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.