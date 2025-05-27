Why spring allergies feel worse this year

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, and you’ve noticed things are getting worse – you’re not imagining it.

Scientists say things have gotten worse around the world for a variety of reasons – and unless something is done – it could become dangerous for some.

And those without allergies could even face challenges.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to BBC science and features journalist, Amanda Ruggeri, about the in-depth piece she wrote on the issue, discussing how allergy sufferers can improve their circumstances and how climate change plays a role in it all.