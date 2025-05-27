Suspect arrested after child allegedly sexually assaulted at mall in Yonge and Dundas area

Toronto police have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a mall in the Yonge and Dundas streets area.

It’s alleged on May 17, the victim, a child, was in a corridor leading to the washrooms inside a mall. The suspect approached the victim and attempted to talk to them.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim then ran to their friends for help and the suspect fled the scene.

On May 20, Remington Puopolo, 40, of Toronto, was arrested. He is facing charges of sexual interference, fail to comply with a release order, fail to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 20.