Suspect arrested after child allegedly sexually assaulted at mall in Yonge and Dundas area

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 27, 2025 3:43 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a mall in the Yonge and Dundas streets area.

It’s alleged on May 17, the victim, a child, was in a corridor leading to the washrooms inside a mall. The suspect approached the victim and attempted to talk to them.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim then ran to their friends for help and the suspect fled the scene.

On May 20, Remington Puopolo, 40, of Toronto, was arrested. He is facing charges of sexual interference, fail to comply with a release order, fail to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

1h ago

Copper thieves are targeting air conditioning units in Oshawa, police say

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is warning the public about a new trend of criminal activity in Oshawa. Investigators say thieves are targeting outdoor air conditioners and heat pumps at residential...

43m ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

1h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

48m ago

Top Stories

'Strong and free': Throne speech delivered by King Charles underscores Canada's sovereignty

Reading the throne speech on Tuesday, King Charles said Prime Minister Mark Carney's government vows to protect Canadian sovereignty by building up the military and redefining the relationship with the...

1h ago

Copper thieves are targeting air conditioning units in Oshawa, police say

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is warning the public about a new trend of criminal activity in Oshawa. Investigators say thieves are targeting outdoor air conditioners and heat pumps at residential...

43m ago

3 men charged in Richmond Hill attempted murder investigation, guns and drugs seized

Three men have been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Richmond Hill earlier this month. York Regional Police were called to Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital on May 16,...

1h ago

Photos: King Charles III delivers throne speech, opening Parliament

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the Senate building in Ottawa on Tuesday, to deliver a speech from the throne and officially open Parliament. The royals were welcomed with full military...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Hudson's Bay to close all stores by June 1, terminating 8,000 employees

The Hudson's Bay is set to close all of its stores and terminate 8,000 employees by June 1.

5h ago

2:02
'They never finished the job': Etobicoke residents demand answers after unfinished street project

A group of Etobicoke neighbours reached out to Speakers Corner as they seek answers about a city project they say was started but never finished. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:42
Heartbroken business owners face uncertain future after Scarborough restaurant fire

A Scarborough community is on the edge after two restaurants were intentionally set on fire on back to back nights. Rhianne Campbell with the growing fear among business owners.

21h ago

2:25
New section of future Hazel McCallion LRT in Mississauga being dug up

Nearly two years after tracks for the Hazel McCallion LRT line were added to the rebuilt intersection of Hurontario Street and Topflight Drive, crews are back digging it up. Metrolinx staff say "track rework" is now needed. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

5:09
King Charles arrives in Canada for a historic visit

King Charles has arrived in Canada, and will deliver the throne speech in Ottawa on Tuesday. Faiza Amin discusses the significance of this royal visit, and what to expect with McMaster University historian, Justin Voke.
More Videos