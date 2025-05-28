BMO Financial Group reports Q2 profit of $1.9B as revenue also rises

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 7:13 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 8:29 am.

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it earned about $1.9 billion in its second quarter, up from $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $2.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.36 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $8.67 billion, up from $7.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.05 billion in its latest quarter, up from $705 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.62 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.59 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected BMO to earn an adjusted profit of $2.53 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

10m ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

10m ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

9m ago

E-bike rider, 15, seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

A 15-year-old boy who was riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke, police said. Officers were called to Islington Avenue and the Hwy. 401 ramp just before...

2h ago

