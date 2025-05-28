BMO Financial Group reports Q2 profit of $1.9B as revenue also rises

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it earned about $1.9 billion in its second quarter, up from $1.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank says the profit amounted to $2.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.36 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $8.67 billion, up from $7.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $1.05 billion in its latest quarter, up from $705 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.62 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.59 per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected BMO to earn an adjusted profit of $2.53 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press