Canada Soccer reports 2024 loss of $4M, looks to eliminate deficit in 2026

The Soccer Canada logo is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 2:40 pm.

Canada Soccer reported a loss of $4 million in 2024, up from $2.5 million the year before.

The deficit is just under the $4.2 million the governing body had projected in early 2024. The gap was covered by cash reserves, of which Canada Soccer now has $5.9 million remaining.

“Better than projected but we all know that operating at levels of deficit of this magnitude is not sustainable,” Canada Soccer chief executive officer and general secretary Kevin Blue said in an interview. ” And it is our intent to reduce the deficit for 2025 … and then eliminate the deficit in ’26.”

The association has projected a $2.4 million deficit in 2025.

The governing body reported 2024 revenue of $37.546 million and expenses of $41.117 million. In 2023, the figures were $34.505 million in revenue and $37.187 in expenses.

The 2024 revenue included “approaching $2 million” in philanthropy. Blue says that is part of more than $10 million already committed, with the rest coming in future years. And he anticipates more to come.

Such gifts helped Canada Soccer hire national team coaches Jesse Marsch and Casey Stoney.

The 2024 revenue includes $7.2 million in membership fees, $15.9 million in commercial and other fees, $3.7 in government grants and $10.7 million in FIFA and CONCACAF grants.

Expenses included $21.1 million spent on national teams and $6 million in “general and administrative” costs.

According to the financial statement, Canada Soccer is entitled to receive between $3 million and $4 million annually from Canadian Soccer Business, which handles the association’s broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

The CSB agreement, which has been decried by national team players who believe the deal is holding back the game in Canada, runs through Dec. 1, 2027, “with a possible extension, at the discretion of CSB, to Dec. 31, 2037,” according to the financial statement.

Canada Soccer and CSB, whose investor group and board includes the Canadian Premier League owners, have been in negotiations about restructuring the rights agreement.

The financial statement also notes a US$5 million loan that Canada Soccer received from FIFA in June 2023 as part of the world governing body’s COVID-19 Relief Plan “to help alleviate the economic effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Under the loan agreement, US$4 million is to be spent on national teams of all age categories with US$1 million to be spent on “staff costs and the (re-) hiring of essential staff where necessary.”

The loan, which does not carry interest, is to be repaid US$1 million a year from 2027 through 2031.

Top Stories

Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and...

2h ago

Israel's Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament...

1h ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

35m ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

4h ago

