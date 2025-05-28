The City of Waterloo has issued a coyote warning after an altercation with a resident and their dog on a trail in the northwest corner of the city.

The city put out a post on social media, Tuesday evening, about what happened on the GeoTime Trail, up in the Columbia Street West and Wilmot Line area.

The post says there was an altercation between a coyote with its pups and the resident who was out with their dog.

The post does not specify if the dog, its owner, or the animals were hurt.

It reads, “Please take extra caution and always keep dogs on a leash.”

You can read more tips on how to protect yourself and your pets from unwanted encounters with coyotes on the City of Waterloo’s website.