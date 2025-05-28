Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area.

Paramedics told CityNews a female cyclist was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Kennedy Road is closed between Norcap Avenue and Huntingwood Drive for the investigation.