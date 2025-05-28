Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted May 28, 2025 9:40 am.
Last Updated May 28, 2025 9:46 am.
A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area.
Paramedics told CityNews a female cyclist was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene.
Kennedy Road is closed between Norcap Avenue and Huntingwood Drive for the investigation.