Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Services cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2025 9:40 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 9:46 am.

A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area.

Paramedics told CityNews a female cyclist was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Kennedy Road is closed between Norcap Avenue and Huntingwood Drive for the investigation.

