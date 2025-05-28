Google, Competition Bureau battle over possible constitutional challenge in case

The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 10:55 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 11:05 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s competition watchdog says it will fight a constitutional challenge from Google in a case alleging the tech giant abused its dominant position in the online advertising market.

New filings made in the case say the Competition Bureau will ask the Competition Tribunal to strike Google’s proposed motion to proceed with a constitutional challenge because the commissioner feels it is premature and without merit.

Constitutional challenges question acts that could violate someone’s rights or freedoms and often end up being precedent-setting.

Google’s challenge takes aim at the monetary penalty the bureau is asking the tech company pay, if it is found to have abused its dominant position in online advertising.

The company says the penalty could wind up costing it billions, dwarfing the profits it generates in Canada and amounting to a total that is disproportionate to the allegations Google is facing.

It argues the penalties would also breach the company’s entitlements under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, necessitating a constitutional challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

2h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

27m ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

7m ago

Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

2h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

27m ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

7m ago

Female cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A female cyclist suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. in the Huntingwood Drive and Kennedy Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Throne speech draws praise and skepticism

The King's speech from the throne repeated much of what the Liberals already promised during the election - but while all opposition parties appreciated His Majesty's presence, there was skepticism over the lack of concrete plans.

15h ago

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

19h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

21h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

22h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

22h ago

More Videos