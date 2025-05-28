Man arrested in Toronto after shots fired in Ottawa neighbourhood

Ottawa police arrested one person in connection with a shooting that took place in a west-end community on May 23.

Officials said that they were called for reports of shots fired just before 4:00 p.m. to a parking lot in the 100 block of Castlefrank Drive, in Kanata. Police determined that a physical altercation took place between three men when a firearm was discharged.

By the time officials arrived the suspects and the victim had left the area. No injuries were reported.

The Guns and Gangs unit investigated and identified Lorne Hicks, 23 of Mississauga, as a suspect.

The accused was arrested in Toronto over the weekend and is facing a number of firearm-related offences including:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Possession of a loaded and unlicensed restricted firearm

Careless use and handling of a firearm

Further offences include assault, resisting arrest and breaches under the Firearms Act.

Hicks is set to appear in court May 29.