National Bank of Canada reports profit of $896 million in second quarter

National Bank of Canada says it has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in its proposed acquisition of Canadian Western Bank. The head office of the National Bank is seen Friday, April 21, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 7:39 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 8:29 am.

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $896 million, down slightly from $906 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.65 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

National Bank’s provisions for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $545 million, up from $138 million.

The bank says its adjusted profit, which excludes items related to its recent acquisition of Canadian Western Bank, amounted to $2.85 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

10m ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

10m ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

9m ago

E-bike rider, 15, seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

A 15-year-old boy who was riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke, police said. Officers were called to Islington Avenue and the Hwy. 401 ramp just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

10m ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

10m ago

Ontario to amend mining bill, add Indigenous economic zones amid First Nations uproar

Premier Doug Ford's government is set to capitulate to some First Nation demands on a controversial mining bill, though it will not kill the proposed law outright, The Canadian Press has learned. Indigenous...

9m ago

E-bike rider, 15, seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

A 15-year-old boy who was riding an e-bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke, police said. Officers were called to Islington Avenue and the Hwy. 401 ramp just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

16h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

19h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

19h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

20h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

20h ago

More Videos