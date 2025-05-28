National Bank of Canada reports profit of $896 million in second quarter

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported a second-quarter profit of $896 million, down slightly from $906 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, compared with $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.65 billion, compared with $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

National Bank’s provisions for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $545 million, up from $138 million.

The bank says its adjusted profit, which excludes items related to its recent acquisition of Canadian Western Bank, amounted to $2.85 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.40 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

