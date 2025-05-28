Oilers’ Zach Hyman likely out for the season: Knoblauch

The Edmonton Oilers will have to continue their playoff drive without a key player.

Zach Hyman will have surgery Wednesday and is likely out for the season after suffering an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s Game 4 win over the Dallas Stars, coach Kris Knoblauch announced Wednesday.

Hyman left midway through the first period of Edmonton’s 4-1 victory over Dallas that gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after taking a glancing hit from Stars winger Mason Marchment coming out of the defensive zone.

The 32-year-old dropped his stick, clearly favouring his right arm, and made a beeline for the bench before heading down the tunnel to Edmonton’s locker room with the team’s medical staff.

Hyman has five goals and six assists in 15 playoff games after notching 27 goals and 17 assists in 73 regular-season games.

The six-foot-one Toronto native had a career-high 54 goals last season.

Knoblauch also confirmed Wednesday that Connor Brown will remain out for Game 5, as the forward is still working his way back from an injury he suffered in Game 3.

Brown was replaced in the lineup by Viktor Arvidsson in Game 4. Knoblauch said that Brown is “doing well and we hope that he can come in shortly after” Game 5.

The Oilers lead the Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Final and can wrap up a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Thursday in Game 5 in Dallas.

Watch the game on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+ at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT.

— with files from The Canadian Press