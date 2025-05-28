Oilers’ Zach Hyman likely out for the season: Knoblauch

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) as Florida Panthers' Gustav Forsling (42) looks on during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Friday, June 21, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 28, 2025 12:57 pm.

The Edmonton Oilers will have to continue their playoff drive without a key player.

Zach Hyman will have surgery Wednesday and is likely out for the season after suffering an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s Game 4 win over the Dallas Stars, coach Kris Knoblauch announced Wednesday.

Hyman left midway through the first period of Edmonton’s 4-1 victory over Dallas that gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after taking a glancing hit from Stars winger Mason Marchment coming out of the defensive zone.

The 32-year-old dropped his stick, clearly favouring his right arm, and made a beeline for the bench before heading down the tunnel to Edmonton’s locker room with the team’s medical staff.

Hyman has five goals and six assists in 15 playoff games after notching 27 goals and 17 assists in 73 regular-season games.

The six-foot-one Toronto native had a career-high 54 goals last season.

Knoblauch also confirmed Wednesday that Connor Brown will remain out for Game 5, as the forward is still working his way back from an injury he suffered in Game 3.

Brown was replaced in the lineup by Viktor Arvidsson in Game 4. Knoblauch said that Brown is “doing well and we hope that he can come in shortly after” Game 5.

The Oilers lead the Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Final and can wrap up a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Thursday in Game 5 in Dallas.

Watch the game on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+ at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and...

21m ago

Israel's Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament...

2h ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

4h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

2h ago

Top Stories

Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and...

21m ago

Israel's Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament...

2h ago

Former Kitchener principal found guilty of sexually assaulting students

A former Kitchener elementary school principal has been found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple local students, with instances happening over a 3-year span. The former principal, 60-year-old Rodney...

4h ago

Warm summer in the forecast as droughts and wildfire risks loom: Weather Network

Canadians longing for sunshine and warmth will likely be pleased by a summer forecast that has an abundance of both, says Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but he cautioned the season "will highlight...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:44
Throne speech draws praise and skepticism

The King's speech from the throne repeated much of what the Liberals already promised during the election - but while all opposition parties appreciated His Majesty's presence, there was skepticism over the lack of concrete plans.

17h ago

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

21h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

23h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.
27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.
More Videos