Ottawa police arrest 13 anti-war protesters demonstrating against arms show

Protesters yell at attendees arriving for the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show, CANSEC, in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 4:32 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 5:00 pm.

OTTAWA — Ottawa Police say officers arrested 13 protesters on charges of mischief and assaulting police after they held demonstrations against an arms expo in the capital.

Police also say a man attending the CANSEC trade show sustained minor injuries after being assaulted near the conference venue out by the city’s airport.

Officers arrested 12 protesters outside the CANSEC venue Wednesday and another person in the downtown core outside police headquarters.

In a media release, police allege the protesters were filling disposable water bottles with paint and may have intended to target police officers with them.

Anti-war protesters gather every year outside CANSEC to demonstrate against the sale of arms and military vehicles, and nine protesters were arrested outside the event last year.

Police say nearly 100 protesters gathered this year and that some of them moved into the road to block oncoming traffic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

