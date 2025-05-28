Poilievre finds himself a spectator as debate gets underway in Parliament

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is in the unfamiliar position of watching the House of Commons as it gets underway today, instead of participating in the debate as he did for more than 20 years.

In a press conference held just before the first question period of this new Parliament began today, the Conservative leader told reporters he’s never really been a spectator before and that he’d love to be inside.

The Conservative leader lost his seat in the House of Commons in the federal election a month ago.

Former party leader Andrew Scheer led the Conservatives in the Commons this afternoon during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first-ever question period — a role Scheer will fill temporarily as Poilievre tries to win another seat.

Just moments before question period began, Liberal MPs gave a standing ovation to new Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy, who beat Poilievre in the riding of Carleton.

Poilievre was not in the public gallery this afternoon as debate began and the opposition leader’s office wouldn’t say whether he attended this morning’s caucus meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press