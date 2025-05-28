Poilievre finds himself a spectator as debate gets underway in Parliament

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to the speech from the throne during a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 3:13 pm.

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is in the unfamiliar position of watching the House of Commons as it gets underway today, instead of participating in the debate as he did for more than 20 years.

In a press conference held just before the first question period of this new Parliament began today, the Conservative leader told reporters he’s never really been a spectator before and that he’d love to be inside.

The Conservative leader lost his seat in the House of Commons in the federal election a month ago.

Former party leader Andrew Scheer led the Conservatives in the Commons this afternoon during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first-ever question period — a role Scheer will fill temporarily as Poilievre tries to win another seat.

Just moments before question period began, Liberal MPs gave a standing ovation to new Liberal MP Bruce Fanjoy, who beat Poilievre in the riding of Carleton.

Poilievre was not in the public gallery this afternoon as debate began and the opposition leader’s office wouldn’t say whether he attended this morning’s caucus meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Girl, 9, struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood

A young girl was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 9 a.m. in the Pine Street and...

2h ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

1h ago

Israel's Netanyahu says senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Speaking before parliament...

1h ago

'Never going to happen': Ministers push back as Trump revives talk of annexing Canada

Canada's sovereignty was front and centre as federal ministers fielded questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest talk of annexation ahead of the first post-election question period in the House...

15m ago

