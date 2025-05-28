Retired detective set to continue testifying at hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 5:12 am.

A retired detective is expected to continue testifying today at the sex assault trial of five former world junior hockey players in London, Ont.

A video of Det. Steve Newton’s November 2018 interview with Michael McLeod was played in court on Tuesday.

McLeod spoke with Newton, the lead investigator in the case at the time, just a few months after the encounter with the complainant.

McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

13h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

15h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

16h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

16h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

17h ago

More Videos