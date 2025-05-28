Toronto police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a restaurant in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the business at Kingston Road and Warden Avenue just before 7 p.m. on April 20.

Police said the woman was using the bathroom at approximately 6 p.m. in the restaurant’s basement. It’s alleged that when the woman exited the washroom stall, an unknown man was standing in the doorway.

Police said the suspect exposed himself and committed an indecent act. The woman shut the door, and the man returned to the bar.

The female victim then alerted restaurant staff, and police said the man left the establishment. He was last seen driving away in a black sedan in the Kingston Road and Valhalla Boulevard area.

No physical injuries were reported.

It’s further alleged that the same male suspect was spotted in the women’s bathroom on multiple occasions prior to this incident.

The male suspect is described as approximately 30 years old with short, dark-coloured hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and black shoes.

Police have shared images of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.