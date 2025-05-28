Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to woman at Scarborough restaurant

The male suspect is described as approximately 30 years old with short, dark-coloured hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and black shoes. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 28, 2025 5:27 am.

Toronto police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a restaurant in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the business at Kingston Road and Warden Avenue just before 7 p.m. on April 20.

Police said the woman was using the bathroom at approximately 6 p.m. in the restaurant’s basement. It’s alleged that when the woman exited the washroom stall, an unknown man was standing in the doorway.

Police said the suspect exposed himself and committed an indecent act. The woman shut the door, and the man returned to the bar.

The female victim then alerted restaurant staff, and police said the man left the establishment. He was last seen driving away in a black sedan in the Kingston Road and Valhalla Boulevard area.

No physical injuries were reported.

It’s further alleged that the same male suspect was spotted in the women’s bathroom on multiple occasions prior to this incident.

The male suspect is described as approximately 30 years old with short, dark-coloured hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and black shoes.

Police have shared images of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Trump says it will cost Canada $61B to join 'Golden Dome'

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he told Canada it would cost $61 billion to join his "Golden Dome" plan for a missile defence shield while returning to his "51st state" rhetoric....

9h ago

Suspicious fires that gutted 2 Scarborough restaurants are connected: police

Suspicious fires that destroyed two Indian restaurants in Scarborough last week are believed to be connected in a suspected arson investigation, according to police. In the early morning hours of Friday,...

11h ago

E-bike driver seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Etobicoke

An e-bike driver has been seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Islington Avenue and the Highway 401 ramp just before 10 p.m. for reports of a...

5h ago

Canada Post, union set to return to bargaining table as OT ban continues

Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 of its workers are set to head back to the bargaining table this week as an overtime ban remains in effect. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

13h ago

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

16h ago

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.

16h ago

27:39
King Charles III opens parliament: Full throne speech

King Charles III opens the 45th parliament with his throne speech, outlining the government's economic plans and relations with allies.

17h ago

2:15
King Charles on global trade tensions: Time for Canada to 'think big, act bigger'

During his throne speech, King Charles III said global trade tensions has brought Canada a new opportunity to transform its economic power.

17h ago

More Videos