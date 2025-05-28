Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh to train under Michael Phelps’ former coach

Summer McIntosh of Canada, competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Ashley Landis/AP).

By Sportsnet

Posted May 28, 2025 10:40 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 10:42 am.

Summer McIntosh is joining a swimming powerhouse in Texas.

The Canadian swim star told CBC’s Devin Heroux she is joining famed coach Bob Bowman’s pro program in Austin, Texas, following the world championships in July in Singapore.

Bowman guided American legend Michael Phelps to a record 23 Olympic medals.

Bowman’s current training group includes France’s Leon Marchand, who won four gold medals at last year’s Paris Olympics, and top Americans Regan Smith and Simone Manuel.

McIntosh, 18, won three golds and a silver at last year’s Olympics. She was based out of Sarasota, Fla., in the lead-up to the 2024 Games and has been training in France for much of this year.

“Michael Phelps is the greatest of all time, and he was absolutely incredible, and Bob not only created Michael but so many other amazing swimmers as well, so it just shows the consistency of his coaching and his craft, and it gives me a lot of confidence,” McIntosh said. 

“I know I can trust him wholeheartedly with my training.”

McIntosh is aiming to win five individual medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The Toronto native will return to competition June 7-12 at the Canadian swim trials in Victoria. The trials determine Canada’s world championship team.

