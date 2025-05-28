Trump pardons Julie and Todd Chrisley, reality TV stars convicted in 2022 of fraud and tax evasion

FILE - Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Russ Bynum, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2025 4:06 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 5:00 pm.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed pardons for reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley, who have been serving federal prison sentences since being convicted three years ago of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Trump’s pardons pave the way for the couple best known for the TV series “Chrisley Knows Best” to be freed from prison. Todd Chrisley, 57, has been incarcerated at a minimum security prison camp in Pensacola, Florida. Julie Chrisley, 52, was imprisoned at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Chrisleys’ TV show portrayed them as a tight-knit family with an extravagant lifestyle. Prosecutors at the couple’s 2022 trial said the couple spent lavishly on high-priced cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel after taking out fraudulent bank loans worth millions of dollars and hiding their earnings from tax authorities.

Trump announced his intention to pardon the Chrisleys on Tuesday, saying the celebrity couple had been “given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing.” It was another example of the president, himself a former reality TV star, pardoning high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers.

The Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, posted Wednesday afternoon on Instagram a photo of Trump in the Oval Office holding one of a pair of signed documents. She wrote: “God is still writing your story. He’s Not Late. He’s Not Distant. HE’S NOT DONE, & What is coming is MORE than you could’ve imagined.”

The Chrisleys’ attorney, Alex Little, said Tuesday that Trump’s pardon “corrects a deep injustice” in which the celebrity couple were “targeted because of their conservative values and high profile.”

Before she was pardoned, Julie Chrisley had been scheduled for release in January 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. Todd Chrisley was to remain imprisoned until September 2032.

During the couple’s trial, prosecutors said the Chrisleys hadn’t yet become TV stars when they and a former business partner submitted false documents to banks in the Atlanta area to obtain fraudulent loans. New loans were taken out to pay off the old ones, according to prosecutors, until Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, walking away from more than $20 million in unpaid loans.

The Chrisleys’ defense attorneys had argued that an IRS officer gave false testimony at their trial and that prosecutors lacked evidence to support convictions.

A panel of judges of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Chrisleys’ convictions last year.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

5m ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

2h ago

'Never going to happen': Ministers push back as Trump revives talk of annexing Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's sovereignty was front and centre as federal ministers and Liberal MPs fielded questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest talk of annexation ahead of the first post-election...

58m ago

Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Harshkumar Patel,...

25m ago

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post has laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

5m ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

2h ago

'Never going to happen': Ministers push back as Trump revives talk of annexing Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's sovereignty was front and centre as federal ministers and Liberal MPs fielded questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest talk of annexation ahead of the first post-election...

58m ago

Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Harshkumar Patel,...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

5h ago

1:44
Throne speech draws praise and skepticism

The King's speech from the throne repeated much of what the Liberals already promised during the election - but while all opposition parties appreciated His Majesty's presence, there was skepticism over the lack of concrete plans.

21h ago

1:27
Toronto police connect two Scarborough arson attacks

Toronto police have confirmed two arson attacks targeting two restaurants in Scarborough are connected.

0:33
Riverdale shooting: 18-year-old and 17-year-old arrested for double homicide

An 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a double homicide shooting in Riverdale.

1:13
Scarborough café fire third suspected case of arson in days

Toronto police are investigating a third suspected case of arson in days that targeted a local business.
More Videos