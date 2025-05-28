Trump rejects claim he’s ‘chickening out’ on tariffs just because he keeps changing rates

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2025 4:23 pm.

Last Updated May 28, 2025 4:59 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants the world to know he’s no “chicken” just because he’s repeatedly backed off high tariff threats.

The U.S. Republican president’s tendency to levy extremely high import taxes and then retreat has created what’s known as the “TACO” trade, an acronym coined by The Financial Times’ Robert Armstrong that stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” Markets generally sell off when Trump makes his tariff threats and then recover after he backs down.

Trump was visibly offended when asked about the phrase Wednesday and rejected the idea that he’s “chickening out,” saying that the reporter’s inquiry was “nasty.”

“You call that chickening out?” Trump said. “It’s called negotiation,” adding that he sets a “ridiculous high number and I go down a little bit, you know, a little bit” until the figure is more reasonable.

Trump defended his approach of jacking up tariff rates to 145% on Chinese goods, only to pull back to 30% for 90 days of negotiations. He similarly last week threatened to impose a 50% tax on goods from the European Union starting in June, only to delay the tariff hike until July 9 so that negotiations can occur while the baseline 10% tariff continues to be charged. Similar dramas have played out over autos, electronics and the universal tariffs that Trump announced on April 2 that were based in part on individual trade deficits with other countries.

In each case, Trump generally took the stock market on a roller coaster. Investors sold-off when the tariff threats were announced as they implied slower economic growth and higher prices, which would hurt companies’ profits. Stocks then rebounded after Trump stepped back.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the S&P 500 stock index was up slightly so far this year. But the index was down as much as 15% on the year on April 8, a reflection of the volatility that Trump’s changing policies have created.

He said that approach has led to $14 trillion in new investment in the U.S., a figure that appears to be artificially high and has not been fully verified by economic data.

“Don’t ever say what you said,” Trump said with regard to the notion of him chickening out. “To me, that’s the nastiest question.”

Trump said that EU officials would not be negotiating if not for his 50% tariff, saying he usually has the opposite problem of being “too tough.”

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Canada Post presents ‘final offers’ to union as overtime ban continues

Canada Post on Wednesday laid out its "final offers" to the union representing 55,000 workers after negotiations resumed Wednesday morning, as tensions run high over the future of the beleaguered institution. Included...

1h ago

A new variant of COVID-19 may be driving up cases in some parts of the world, WHO says

COVID-19 cases are rising again as a new variant begins to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the rise in cases is primarily in the eastern Mediterranean,...

2h ago

'Never going to happen': Ministers push back as Trump revives talk of annexing Canada

OTTAWA — Canada's sovereignty was front and centre as federal ministers and Liberal MPs fielded questions about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest talk of annexation ahead of the first post-election...

48m ago

Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Harshkumar Patel,...

15m ago

