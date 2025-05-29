breaking

Appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2025 3:50 pm.

A federal appeals court on Thursday allowed President Donald Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now, as his administration appeals an order striking down the bulk of his signature set of economic policies.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted an emergency motion from the Trump administration arguing that a halt is “critical for the country’s national security.”

The appeals court temporarily halted the order from a federal trade court issued a day before.

Trump is facing several lawsuits arguing Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs exceeded his authority and left the country’s trade policy dependent on his whims.

More to come

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

22m ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

1h ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

2h ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

2h ago

