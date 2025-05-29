The ‘power pause’: How a career detour can have major impact

For years, we’ve been programmed to view hustle culture as the norm, and one’s ability to navigate it as the definition of success.

Throw parenthood into the equation and you’ve got the recipe for a juggling act that is always being judged.

So what happens when people, specifically mothers, take a purposeful pause from their traditional career path to focus on other priorities like family or personal growth?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with the founder and CEO of Mother Untitled and author of the new book, The Power Pause, Neha Ruch.