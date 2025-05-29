Conservative Senate leader criticizes $330K rebrand of high-speed rail project

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on May 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 2:02 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 2:14 pm.

MONTREAL — The Senate opposition leader says it was “irresponsible” for a federal Crown corporation to spend $330,000 on a rebranding exercise.

Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos says the decision to pay an outside marketing firm to help design a new name and brand for a Via Rail subsidiary was another example of wasteful spending by the Liberal government.

Housakos was referring to Alto, a Crown corporation responsible for building a high speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show the corporation changed its name and pivoted to high-speed rail because of a lack of public support for a high-frequency rail project announced in 2021.

It changed its name from VIA-HFR to Alto as part of its rebranding.

The high-speed rail project was officially announced in February and would take passengers from Montreal to Toronto in just three hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

16m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

5m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

48m ago

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

16m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

5m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

2h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

5h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

20h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

More Videos