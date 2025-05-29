Ford recalls more than a million vehicles for software glitch that makes rearview camera unreliable

A Ford logo is seen on a 2025 Ford Expedition during a media tour at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 29, 2025 10:32 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 11:43 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ford is recalling more than a million vehicles due to a software issue that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the chance of an accident, government auto regulators said.

The software error, which Ford reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this month, may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display when the vehicle is in reverse.

The problem will be fixed by a dealer or via an “over-the-air” update at a later date. A preliminary letter notifying owners of the safety risk is expected to be mailed June 16, with a second letter to be sent once the update is available, expected sometime in the third quarter of 2025.

The following Ford vehicles — a total of 1,075,299 — are included in the recall:

2021-2024 Bronco

2021-2024 Edge

2023-2024 Escape

2021-2024 F-150

2023-2024 F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600

2022-2024 Expedition

2022-2025 Transit

2021-2023 Mach-E

2024 Ranger

2024 Mustang

2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024 Navigator

2023-2024 Corsair

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for the recall is 25S49.

Owners may also call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

The Associated Press

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

updated

8m ago

'There will be change moving forward': Maple Leafs' GM Treliving hints at new direction

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says the team's DNA needs to change this summer following another disappointing playoff exit. Treliving met with the media in Toronto on Thursday morning....

32m ago

Carney 'welcomes' U.S. court ruling striking down some U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he "welcomes" the decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike down President Donald Trump's broad-based tariffs on most countries. On Wednesday, court...

2m ago

Crown rests case in hockey players' sex assault trial, Carter Hart now testifying

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors have wrapped up their case at the sexual assault trial...

16m ago

1:54
Carney takes first Question Period

Mark Carney faced opposition questions in the House of Commons for the first time - though avoided giving solid answers. This as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre watched from the sidelines, being without a seat at present.

17h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

17h ago

4:19
Carney and Scheer spar in PM's first question period

Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed by interim Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick off his first question period in the House of Commons.

20h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

22h ago

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

