Hockey players’ sex assault trial continues after court hears police interviews

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 5:03 am.

LONDON — The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to continue today after court heard interviews some of the accused gave to police months after the encounter with the complainant.

Det. Steve Newton’s interviews with Alex Formenton and Dillon Dube were played in court Wednesday, a day after court viewed his interview with Michael McLeod.

The retired detective who led the initial investigation into the allegations also testified Wednesday that he had formed a general assessment of the case before speaking to any of the players and told some of their lawyers he did not believe he had grounds to lay charges.

McLeod, Formenton, Dube, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

