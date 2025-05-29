Humanitarian group pauses aid trucks bound for Gaza, citing Israeli restrictions

A humanitarian group says it’s holding back 17 trucks filled with Canadian aid meant for desperate Palestinians in Gaza, citing what it calls a dangerous aid distribution system implemented by Israel.

Human Concern International says it has food and medical supplies sitting in Jerusalem that it doesn’t feel comfortable taking into the Gaza Strip after Israeli soldiers fired warning shots near crowds of desperate people rushing for food on Tuesday.

Israel implemented the distribution system and claims Hamas is stealing large amounts of aid, a claim global institutions say hasn’t been proven independently.

Aid groups such as Save the Children say putting a warring party in charge of aid distribution politicizes the process, particularly when Israel is only making aid available far from the areas it’s trying to clear of Palestinians.

The United Nations, which has withdrawn from working with the new system, says Israel’s restrictions on food aid in the territory are creating desperation and risking famine.

Aid groups say Ottawa has fallen silent on the situation in Gaza in the days since Prime Minister Mark Carney and the leaders of France and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement threatening to impose “targeted sanctions” over Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza.