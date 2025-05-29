Humanitarian group pauses aid trucks bound for Gaza, citing Israeli restrictions

Workers walk past a truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip parked at the offload area of the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza, southern Israel, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 12:49 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 1:25 pm.

A humanitarian group says it’s holding back 17 trucks filled with Canadian aid meant for desperate Palestinians in Gaza, citing what it calls a dangerous aid distribution system implemented by Israel.

Human Concern International says it has food and medical supplies sitting in Jerusalem that it doesn’t feel comfortable taking into the Gaza Strip after Israeli soldiers fired warning shots near crowds of desperate people rushing for food on Tuesday.

Israel implemented the distribution system and claims Hamas is stealing large amounts of aid, a claim global institutions say hasn’t been proven independently.

Aid groups such as Save the Children say putting a warring party in charge of aid distribution politicizes the process, particularly when Israel is only making aid available far from the areas it’s trying to clear of Palestinians.

The United Nations, which has withdrawn from working with the new system, says Israel’s restrictions on food aid in the territory are creating desperation and risking famine.

Aid groups say Ottawa has fallen silent on the situation in Gaza in the days since Prime Minister Mark Carney and the leaders of France and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement threatening to impose “targeted sanctions” over Israel’s renewed military offensive in Gaza.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs set to get 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

8m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

20m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

5m ago

Bowmanville man arrested in alleged sexual assault in Chinatown

A Bowmanville man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Chinatown on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to Beverly and D'Arcy streets for reports of a sexual assault. It's...

3m ago

Top Stories

Ontario MPPs set to get 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

8m ago

Human remains recovered at Hamilton landfill where search was active for missing woman

The Hamilton Police Service's homicide unit says partial human remains were found at a local landfill during the search for 40-year-old Shalini Singh, who has been missing since December. Homicide detectives...

20m ago

Canada 'not out of the woods' yet after court rules against some of Trump's tariffs

While Ottawa is welcoming a U.S. federal court decision that would block President Donald Trump's fentanyl-related tariffs against Canada, experts say local businesses are "not out of the woods" yet. On...

5m ago

Bowmanville man arrested in alleged sexual assault in Chinatown

A Bowmanville man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Chinatown on Wednesday. Toronto police were called to Beverly and D'Arcy streets for reports of a sexual assault. It's...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

2h ago

2:37
Toronto doctor seeing more serious e-bike related injuries in the ER

They may be easily accessible, and cheaper to use, but as Afua Baah reports, doctors are reminding e-bike riders about the importance of following the rules of the road to avoid serious injuries that they say are commonly appearing in the ER.

19h ago

2:32
'Unlike anything astronomers have seen': Mysterious flashing signals detected in Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious celestial object in the Milky Way, flashing x-ray and radio wave signals every 44 minutes.

3:09
Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail eyewitness accounts: 'We are telling the truth'

Canadian doctors returning from Gaza detail first-hand accounts of the ongoing crisis, pleading for interference from the federal government to call for a ceasefire.

2:35
Students fight to save film arts program at North York high school

Students at a Toronto high school have begun a campaign to save a film arts program that the TDSB is phasing out. Erica Natividad speaks to a screenwriter and former student about the impact of the cut. 
More Videos