Oilers top Stars in 5 games to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the second-straight year, the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will fight for the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers punched their ticket to the fourth and final round of the playoffs with a 6-3 Game 5 victory against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Captain Connor McDavid delivered the game-winning blow with the Oilers’ fourth goal in the second period as his team found ways to answer the Stars’ counter-attack.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two points in the contest, and with McDavid’s assist on the game-opening goal from Corey Perry, he became the second-fastest player in NHL history to notch 100 playoff apples.

Jason Robertson scored twice and Roope Hintz netted one goal for the Stars, who pulled starter Jake Oettinger midway through the first after the all-star goalie allowed two goals on two shots.

This is the second year in a row that the Oilers have knocked out the Stars in the West Final.