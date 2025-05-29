Oilers top Stars in 5 games to reach Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate after winning Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 29, 2025 11:44 pm.

For the second-straight year, the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers will fight for the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers punched their ticket to the fourth and final round of the playoffs with a 6-3 Game 5 victory against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Captain Connor McDavid delivered the game-winning blow with the Oilers’ fourth goal in the second period as his team found ways to answer the Stars’ counter-attack.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Jake Walman each had two points in the contest, and with McDavid’s assist on the game-opening goal from Corey Perry, he became the second-fastest player in NHL history to notch 100 playoff apples.

Jason Robertson scored twice and Roope Hintz netted one goal for the Stars, who pulled starter Jake Oettinger midway through the first after the all-star goalie allowed two goals on two shots.

This is the second year in a row that the Oilers have knocked out the Stars in the West Final.

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

updated

8m ago

Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs back on after appeals court decision

 President Donald Trump has audaciously claimed virtually unlimited power to bypass Congress and impose sweeping taxes on foreign products. Now a federal court has thrown a roadblock in his path. A...

6h ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

7h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

8h ago

