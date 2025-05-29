Quebec committee recommends restricting social media accounts for youth under 14

Government MNA Amelie Dionne, centre, president of a special committee on the impact of computer screens and mobile phone on youth is joined by MNAs at a news conference after they unveiled the results of their trans-partisan committee, at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, May 29, 2025. From the left, Suzanne Tremblay, Stephane Sainte-Croix, Marie-Belle Gendron, Amelie Dionne, Francois St-Louis, Pascal Berube, Alexandre Leduc and Enrico Ciccone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 29, 2025 3:22 pm.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 4:07 pm.

QUÉBEC — A committee of Quebec legislature members is recommending that social media accounts be barred for youth under the age of 14 unless they have the consent of a parent or guardian.

The recommendation was in the final report of the all-party committee studying the impact of screen time on young people’s health.

The report acknowledges that some social media sites already have age limits, and that young people are frequently able to get around them.

But committee member Alexandre Leduc told reporters the recommendation sends a signal to parents and the public about the risks of social media.

The proposed age limit is lower than those imposed by France and Australia, who have opted for minimum ages of 15 and 16 years old.

The government confirmed this spring it would accept another committee recommendation to extend a classroom cellphone ban during the school day to the entire grounds at elementary and high schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

