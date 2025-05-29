Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital.

Both are believed to be arson.

Fire crews were first called to 834 Pape Avenue, near Danforth Avenue, just after 5 a.m. on May 21, where they were greeted with heavy fire coming from the building’s first floor.

Paramedics told CityNews that three adults, who were occupying a residence in an above unit, were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

While the cause of the fire is unclear, police say they are investigating it as arson and are looking for at least three suspects.

Investigators allege three men were dropped off close to the scene of the fire in a dark-coloured SUV, broke into the commercial business and used an accelerant to start a fire inside before fleeing the area in the dark-coloured SUV.

The three suspects are described as male and were last seen wearing all dark-coloured clothing, hooded jackets, and gloves. One suspect had a white stripe down the side of their pants and one suspect was wearing dark shoes with white laces. They were also seen carrying red jerry cans.

The vehicle is described as a newer model SUV.

The second incident happened just after 3:15 a.m. on May 27 when police were called to a fire in the Birchmount Road and Vauxhall Drive area.

It is alleged that a dark-coloured SUV was in the area and dropped off a lone suspect close to the scene. After breaking into the building, the suspect allegedly used an accelerant to start a fire inside before fleeing on foot.

The blaze affected Elliniko Kafeneio Synantisi, a Greek café at 1515 Birchmount Road.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspect is described as male and wearing all dark-coloured clothing. He was carrying a red jerry can.

These fires are being investigated as suspected arsons and investigators believe that the two incidents are connected.

Images of the suspects and the vehicle have been released.