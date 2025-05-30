Ajax man facing new charges in alleged sexual abuse of second 14-year-old girl

On May 2, Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan, 30, of Ajax, was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said he faced a total of 15 charges, including five counts of sexual assault. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 30, 2025 9:58 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 10:04 am.

A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers began an investigation on April 30 after receiving information in Hamilton that a young teen had been sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in the Ajax area.

“The suspect picked up the 14-year-old victim in Hamilton and drove her to Ajax, where she was confined and sexually assaulted over a period of days,” police said in a statement.

On May 2, Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan, 30, of Ajax, was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said he faced a total of 15 charges, including five counts of sexual assault.

On Friday, DRPS officers said further investigation revealed that the accused was having an alleged sexual relationship with another 14-year-old female.

As a result, Kathirkamanathan faces new charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact DRPS.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

25m ago

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

10h ago

Food delivery robots hit the streets in Markham in high-tech takeout trial

Small robots are now making food deliveries in Markham as part of a new pilot project launched by SkipTheDishes and Real Life Robotics, marking a high-tech shift in how takeout reaches local customers. "It's...

2h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

25m ago

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

10h ago

Food delivery robots hit the streets in Markham in high-tech takeout trial

Small robots are now making food deliveries in Markham as part of a new pilot project launched by SkipTheDishes and Real Life Robotics, marking a high-tech shift in how takeout reaches local customers. "It's...

2h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Gardiner and DVP to be shut down for charity bike ride

The Bike for Brain Health charity bike ride will be taking over the city on Sunday and commuters can expect major closures along the Gardiner and Don Valley Parkway.

49m ago

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

10h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

22h ago

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

23h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

More Videos