A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers began an investigation on April 30 after receiving information in Hamilton that a young teen had been sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in the Ajax area.

“The suspect picked up the 14-year-old victim in Hamilton and drove her to Ajax, where she was confined and sexually assaulted over a period of days,” police said in a statement.

On May 2, Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan, 30, of Ajax, was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said he faced a total of 15 charges, including five counts of sexual assault.

On Friday, DRPS officers said further investigation revealed that the accused was having an alleged sexual relationship with another 14-year-old female.

As a result, Kathirkamanathan faces new charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

He was held for a bail hearing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact DRPS.