Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to release names of residential school priests

An Every Child Matters Flag flies during a powwow at James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Friday, September 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 5:11 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 5:45 pm.

OTTAWA — The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says it will soon release the names of 140 priests or brothers who worked in residential schools.

Along with their names, the centre said in a media release it will also post online their personnel files and the names of the schools where they served.

“These personnel files supply a human measure to a story that is too often only institutional. Until now, these records were dispersed in many unique repositories across Turtle Island,” said Raymond Frogner, the head of archives and senior director of research at the centre.

“We are creating a central source to examine, understand and heal from one of the longest serving and least understood colonial social programs in the history of the country.”

The list was developed with the Oblates of OMI Lacombe Canada, which the centre says played a “fundamental role in Canada’s residential school system.”

The centre said the records are a “vital” resource for families and communities as they research survivors and those who never made it home. It said the names of the priests and brothers will be “updated on an ongoing basis.”

Rev. Ken Thorson of OMI Lacombe Canada said the organization is “deeply grateful for the work of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to memorialize the experiences of residential school survivors.

“We recognize that this is only one part of a long and painful journey, and we remain committed to continuing this important work in partnership with the NCTR.”

More than 150,000 children were forced to attend church-run, federally-funded residential schools, and many survivors detailed the horrific abuse they suffered there to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

An estimated 6,000 children died while attending the schools, although experts say the actual number could be much higher.

“Many communities continue to struggle with the difficult legacy of these schools. Knowledge, honouring the truth, is the first step to overcoming the difficult childhood experiences suffered in these institutions,” said Harry Bone, who serves as the elder-in-residence for the centre.

“We can use these records to better understand our experiences at these schools, to heal, to build relationships of love and respect, free of colonial judgment.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

2m ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

1h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

4m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

44m ago

Top Stories

'Deeply disappointing': Google and Home Depot pull sponsorships from Pride Toronto

Pride Toronto faces a shaky future after two more corporate sponsors pulled their support for the festival just days before the beginning of Pride Month. The organization says it's facing a $700,000...

2m ago

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

1h ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

4m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:17
Carter Hart pressed by Crown in ex-world juniors sexual assault trial

Carter Hart, one of the five former world junior hockey players on trial for sexual assault, was pressed by the Crown prosecutor on what she alleges were efforts made by the player to keep the complainant from leaving the incident.

1h ago

2:37
'A real loss for everybody': Pickering residents react to fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Pickering. As Dilshad Burman reports, area residents are continuing to come to grips with this disturbing story.

4h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

5h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

7h ago

2:40
Ontario MPPs to get 35% raise after 16-year wage freeze

The Ontario government has approved a 35 per cent raise after a 16-year wage freeze.

8h ago

More Videos