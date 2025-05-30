Toronto man charged in possession of child sex abuse material investigation

A Toronto man is facing charges in connection to a possession of child sex abuse material investigation.

On Wednesday, as part of the investigation, Toronto police officers with the Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It’s alleged that a man downloaded a quantity of child sexual abuse material from the internet.

Steven Wheelhouse 38, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with possess child pornography and access child pornography.

Police say they seized electronic devices during the search and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.