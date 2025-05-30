Toronto man charged in possession of child sex abuse material investigation

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 30, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 11:37 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges in connection to a possession of child sex abuse material investigation.

On Wednesday, as part of the investigation, Toronto police officers with the Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

It’s alleged that a man downloaded a quantity of child sexual abuse material from the internet.

Steven Wheelhouse 38, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with possess child pornography and access child pornography.

Police say they seized electronic devices during the search and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in unprovoked stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

3m ago

Former kindergarten teacher was gardening when she was fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

7m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Ajax man facing new charges in alleged sexual abuse of second 14-year-old girl

A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen. Durham...

1h ago

