Crews brace for more hot, dry temperatures in fight against Prairie wildfires

Jennifer Chretien and her husband Rob Burroughs sit with their dogs Taco and Gunner on their truck outside of a reception centre for evacuees of the wildfires in northern Manitoba at the Century Arena in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The couple drove from Flin Flon as evacuations were ordered, and will be spending the night at the community centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 9:13 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 9:33 am.

Crews will face hot, dry conditions with the odd chance of rain today as they try to put down wildfires that have forced thousands out of their homes from Alberta to Manitoba.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared provincewide states of emergency to deal with the fires, most of which are scorching pockets of rural communities in remote northern regions.

Manitoba has seen 17,000 residents forced out in recent days, including 6,000 in and around the northwest city of Flin Flon.

In Saskatchewan, more than 4,000 people have fled the flames, including more than 2,000 in Pelican Narrows.

Alberta, which has taken the brunt of wildfire damage in recent years, has been comparatively better off.

But the 900 residents of Chateh in the northwestern corner of the province have been forced out by a wildfire that’s burning about 10 kilometres away from the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

6m ago

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

10h ago

Food delivery robots hit the streets in Markham in high-tech takeout trial

Small robots are now making food deliveries in Markham as part of a new pilot project launched by SkipTheDishes and Real Life Robotics, marking a high-tech shift in how takeout reaches local customers. "It's...

2h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

