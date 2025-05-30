Crews brace for more hot, dry temperatures in fight against Prairie wildfires

Crews will face hot, dry conditions with the odd chance of rain today as they try to put down wildfires that have forced thousands out of their homes from Alberta to Manitoba.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared provincewide states of emergency to deal with the fires, most of which are scorching pockets of rural communities in remote northern regions.

Manitoba has seen 17,000 residents forced out in recent days, including 6,000 in and around the northwest city of Flin Flon.

In Saskatchewan, more than 4,000 people have fled the flames, including more than 2,000 in Pelican Narrows.

Alberta, which has taken the brunt of wildfire damage in recent years, has been comparatively better off.

But the 900 residents of Chateh in the northwestern corner of the province have been forced out by a wildfire that’s burning about 10 kilometres away from the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press