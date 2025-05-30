Crown set to cross-examine one of five hockey players accused of sexual assault

Carter Hart is shown in this courtroom sketch in London, Ont., on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 5:45 am.

LONDON — Prosecutors in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team are expected to cross-examine one of the accused players today.

Carter Hart took the stand in his defence Thursday after the Crown finished presenting its evidence in the case.

He told the court he was drunk when he got to teammate Michael McLeod’s hotel room in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Hart said he was excited when a woman asked him and some of his teammates for sex, and he asked her for oral sex because he didn’t want to have intercourse.

He said it was consensual and he didn’t touch the woman’s body during the act, which lasted 30 to 60 seconds.

Hart, McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The events at the centre of the trial took place as many of the team’s members were in London for a series of Hockey Canada events celebrating their victory at that year’s championship.

A lawyer representing McLeod has said he isn’t calling any evidence. It is not yet known whether any of the other players will testify.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

39m ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

13h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

39m ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Ontario MPPs getting 35% raise after 16-year freeze, new pension plan

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy introduced the proposed changes at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

18h ago

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

19h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

21h ago

1:26
Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Kurt Black reports.
More Videos