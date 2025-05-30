Davenport church offering shopping and brunch for unhoused people and refugees

Winnie Byanjeru, Love This City director at C3 Toronto, sits inside C3’s office at 322 Geary Ave. (Anthony Lippa-Hardy/The Green Line)

By Amanda Seraphina and Anita Li of The Green Line

Posted May 30, 2025 12:25 pm.

A local church in Davenport is bringing visibility to marginalized Torontonians through its unique free retail store experience and café-style brunch.

In 2023, Toronto Foundation’s Vital Signs Report found that Toronto is the loneliest city in Canada, a reality that hits even harder for marginalized people.

With an average of 11,000 people actively unhoused in the city and shelters running at nearly full capacity, the city’s 10-year homelessness infrastructure plan calls for more shelter sites and improved community engagement.

So in 2024, C3 launched Toast and Threads, a unique take on a clothing drive. The event offers a retail-store experience with personal shoppers and a cafe-style brunch to the unhoused, refugees and Torontonians in transitional living.

“What Toast and Threads is doing is bringing that visibility and letting an individual know, ‘Hey, you actually deserve to take up space in this room and this is a community that we want you to do that [in],’” says Winnie Byanjeru, director of Love This City at C3 Toronto, the church’s outreach arm.

C3 has helped over 200 Torontonians by partnering with local shelters and social services, including Matthew House, a shelter for newly arrived refugee claimants.

“When somebody has a roof on top of their head, food on the table and clothing to wear, that’s when they can start focusing on more stuff,” said Gamaliel Marquez, home team manager at Matthew House.

“They can focus on their paperwork, specifically as newcomers and refugees, because it’s so tough in Toronto. They can focus on developing skills or getting like, knowledge on so many different categories.”

Mary Muhoho, a refugee claimant at Matthew House, says the event helps build a healthy community for refugees like herself.

“Sometimes you might feel like you don’t have a place to go or you feel like probably this weekend you don’t have a plan, [but] such an event gives you that opportunity to just come here, hang out, have friends and just share.”

C3 wants to expand Toast and Threads across Toronto. Right now, it’s helping Celebration Church International in York University Heights and Proclaim Church in Pelmo Park-Humberlea and O’Connor-Parkview to start their own donation drives.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

7m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

17m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

2h ago

Jobs minister meets with Canada Post union reps as overtime ban persists

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says...

36m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

7m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

17m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

2h ago

Jobs minister meets with Canada Post union reps as overtime ban persists

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Blue Jays bring back Cricket Day, kick off weekend of fun giveaways at the ballpark

The Blue Jays are turning up the fun at Rogers Centre with the return of Cricket Day and a jam-packed weekend of exciting giveaways.

1h ago

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

More Videos