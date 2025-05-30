Halting spy operation placed CSIS team in unnecessary danger, watchdog report says

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of a Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency. A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 6:05 am.

OTTAWA — A new spy watchdog report says an overseas Canadian Security Intelligence Service operation was suddenly halted by government officials, “creating unnecessary danger for the CSIS team” and raising questions about ministerial accountability.

The National Security and Intelligence Review Agency found no written records indicating the decision to suspend the operation had been made by the CSIS director or the minister of public safety.

The review agency says that unlike typical operational matters, the case involved senior political-level actors from across the federal government.

The heavily redacted review agency report provides few clues about the actors in question or the nature of the overseas CSIS operation.

However, it says the decision to halt the activities abroad in mid-operation caused harm to Canada’s reputation, needlessly placed spies in danger and “raises serious concerns regarding CSIS’s accountability mechanisms.”

In September 2022, the episode prompted Marco Mendicino, the public safety minister at the time, to ask the review agency to look at whether CSIS and the Public Safety Department were effectively supporting ministerial responsibility.

Ultimately the sensitive operation in question was allowed to proceed after a delay. But the review reveals that senior CSIS officials had difficulty grappling with its temporary suspension.

At one point the CSIS director sent an email to senior officials within key security and intelligence portfolios stating, “time is quickly running out and the situation is getting much more tense on the ground. We need a decision tomorrow.”

The report indicates there was also uncertainty over who had authority to resume the operation.

The review agency found that CSIS and the Public Safety Department failed in their responsibilities to “provide timely and accurate information” to the public safety minister about elements of the operation.

The report concludes the system of ministerial accountability for CSIS “is in need of serious attention.”

Building a stronger system now will help prepare for future operations and reduce the likelihood of a repeat of past confusion and risk, the report adds.

It recommends that when a decision affecting an active CSIS operation is not made by the spy service’s director or delegates, it must come as a direction from the public safety minister and should be accompanied by a written record.

It also urges the public safety minister to ensure the deputy minister obtains any information required to fulfil their responsibility to provide independent advice to the minister about CSIS activities and operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

6h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

14h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

6h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

18h ago

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

19h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

21h ago

1:26
Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Kurt Black reports.
More Videos