Hamilton police investigating arson at magic mushroom dispensary

Hamilton police are investigating after they say a magic mushroom dispensary was intentionally set on fire.

Fire crews and police were called to Shroomyz on Main Street East just before 4 a.m. Friday morning to find it on fire.

It’s alleged a car pulled up to the location and two suspects exited the vehicle. They allegedly smashed the front window to gain entry into the shop.

Shortly after, there was an explosion and the suspects returned to the vehicle, fleeing northbound on Wexford Avenue North.

The suspects were only described as younger males, average height, thin builds, wearing dark-coloured hoodies with the hoods pulled up.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Const. Trevor McKenna said an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 in damage was done to the store.

Police are also investigating any drug-related offences that may be related to this incident.