Hamilton police investigating arson at magic mushroom dispensary

Police are investigating arson at a Shroomyz store in Hamilton. CHCH

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 30, 2025 4:20 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 4:21 pm.

Hamilton police are investigating after they say a magic mushroom dispensary was intentionally set on fire.

Fire crews and police were called to Shroomyz on Main Street East just before 4 a.m. Friday morning to find it on fire.

It’s alleged a car pulled up to the location and two suspects exited the vehicle. They allegedly smashed the front window to gain entry into the shop.

Shortly after, there was an explosion and the suspects returned to the vehicle, fleeing northbound on Wexford Avenue North.

The suspects were only described as younger males, average height, thin builds, wearing dark-coloured hoodies with the hoods pulled up.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Const. Trevor McKenna said an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 in damage was done to the store.

Police are also investigating any drug-related offences that may be related to this incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

2m ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

30m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

2h ago

Toronto school board, firefighters warn of 'dangerous' social-media trends

The Toronto Catholic District School Board, along with some emergency responders, are warning parents about "dangerous" social-media challenges that are trending among students in Ontario schools.  The...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

One of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder, but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.  Ontario...

2m ago

Questions raised about emergency alert, 'terrorism' classification after fatal Pickering stabbing

An emergency alert issued in the Greater Toronto Area hours after a Pickering woman was fatally stabbed is raising questions about the timeliness of the broadcast message as well as how it was classified...

30m ago

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

2h ago

Toronto school board, firefighters warn of 'dangerous' social-media trends

The Toronto Catholic District School Board, along with some emergency responders, are warning parents about "dangerous" social-media challenges that are trending among students in Ontario schools.  The...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Why some Ontario grocery stores aren't accepting alcohol empties

Only 13 of the 70 Ontario grocery stores required to accept alcohol empties are doing so, according to a new report by the Ministry of Finance.

24m ago

2:37
'A real loss for everybody': Pickering residents react to fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in Pickering. As Dilshad Burman reports, area residents are continuing to come to grips with this disturbing story.

2h ago

2:45
14-year-old charged in fatal stabbing of elderly woman

Durham police say a teenager was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering.

4h ago

1:59
Pickering stabbing: Elderly woman killed described as 'loving' by neighbours

The community of Pickering is grieving following the violent stabbing of an elderly women, who residents say was loved by many.

5h ago

2:40
Ontario MPPs to get 35% raise after 16-year wage freeze

The Ontario government has approved a 35 per cent raise after a 16-year wage freeze.

7h ago

More Videos