Jobs minister meets with Canada Post union reps as overtime ban persists

After Canada Post presented what it calls a final offer to CUPW, the two sides are still far apart at the bargaining table. Jazan Grewal with more on where the negotiations stand.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 30, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 11:50 am.

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu is meeting with postal union officials in Ottawa today amid an overtime ban and declining mail volumes at a beleaguered Canada Post.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says the afternoon sit-down is going ahead with secretary of state for labour John Zerucelli present as well after on-and-off negotiations resumed Wednesday.

Canada Post presented its “final offers” to the union representing 55,000 workers earlier this week, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts — a major sticking point in the talks.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge and fears of a second strike in six months persist.

The union says rallies are planned across the country on Saturday.

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in unprovoked stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

20m ago

Former kindergarten teacher was gardening when she was fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

12m ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties, some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

2h ago

Ajax man facing new charges in alleged sexual abuse of second 14-year-old girl

A man from Ajax who was arrested earlier this month for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl is facing new charges stemming from a sexual relationship with another young female teen. Durham...

1h ago

