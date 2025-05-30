Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie to face leadership review at general meeting in September

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is seen speaking on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted May 30, 2025 1:27 pm.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 1:55 pm.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will face a leadership review at the party’s annual general meeting in Toronto later this year.

The Liberals were able to regain official party status for the first time in seven years, winning 14 seats in last February’s provincial election. However, Crombie was unable to win her seat, losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to Silvia Gualtieri, a former Mississauga city councillor and the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Of course, everyone has comments on how the election was run, but it was a snap campaign,” she said. “We had great results.”

Crombie points out that during the last provincial election, the party received 30 per cent of the popular vote while electing five new MPPs, flipping both PC and NDP ridings.

While the party’s Executive Council voted unanimously in March to support Crombie remaining on as party Leader, card-carrying Liberals will have their say at the general meeting scheduled for Sept. 12-14.

“I’ve been travelling around to our regional meetings and getting very positive feedback,” said Crombie when asked if she was confident in surviving a leadership review. “I plan to go on, going forward.”

Crombie has said she intends to try again to win a seat in the legislature, but won’t ask any caucus members to step aside to open up a seat for her.

Top Stories

Former kindergarten teacher gardening when fatally stabbed in Pickering attack

Details are emerging following the random assault of a woman in her 80s stabbed multiple times outside of her Pickering home by a 14-year-old boy. Neighbours say the elderly woman was gardening in the...

0m ago

Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder in 'random' stabbing of elderly Pickering woman

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon that police believe was a random attack. The teen appeared in...

17m ago

Verdict expected for teen girl accused of murder in swarming attack on Kenneth Lee

A judge is expected to deliver a verdict on Friday for one of the teen girls accused in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man in 2022.  The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack,...

20m ago

Toronto Catholic District School Board warns of 'dangerous' social media trends

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is warning parents about ``dangerous'' social media challenges that are trending among students in Ontario schools. The board says the challenges are recorded...

19m ago

