Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie to face leadership review at general meeting in September

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will face a leadership review at the party’s annual general meeting in Toronto later this year.

The Liberals were able to regain official party status for the first time in seven years, winning 14 seats in last February’s provincial election. However, Crombie was unable to win her seat, losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to Silvia Gualtieri, a former Mississauga city councillor and the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“Of course, everyone has comments on how the election was run, but it was a snap campaign,” she said. “We had great results.”

Crombie points out that during the last provincial election, the party received 30 per cent of the popular vote while electing five new MPPs, flipping both PC and NDP ridings.

While the party’s Executive Council voted unanimously in March to support Crombie remaining on as party Leader, card-carrying Liberals will have their say at the general meeting scheduled for Sept. 12-14.

“I’ve been travelling around to our regional meetings and getting very positive feedback,” said Crombie when asked if she was confident in surviving a leadership review. “I plan to go on, going forward.”

Crombie has said she intends to try again to win a seat in the legislature, but won’t ask any caucus members to step aside to open up a seat for her.