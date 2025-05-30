Russell Brand pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in London court

English comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is charged with rape and sexual assault in London, Friday, May 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted May 30, 2025 5:39 am.

Last Updated May 30, 2025 6:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Actor and comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty in a London court Friday to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women dating back more than 25 years.

Brand, who turns 50 next week, denied two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He said “not guilty” after each charge was read in Southwark Crown Court.

His trial was scheduled for June 3, 2026 and is expected to last four to five weeks.

Prosecutors said the offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in London.

Brand did not speak to reporters as he arrived at court wearing dark sunglasses, a suit jacket, a black collared shirt open below his chest and black jeans.

Brand is accused of raping a woman at a hotel room in Bournemouth when she attended a 1999 Labour Party conference and met him at an event where he was performing. The woman alleged that Brand stripped while she was in the bathroom and when she returned to the room he pushed her on the bed, removed her underwear and raped her.

A second woman said Brand grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a men’s toilet at a television station in London in 2001.

The third accuser was a television employee who met Brand at a birthday party in a bar in 2004, where he allegedly grabbed her breasts before pulling her into a toilet and forcing her to perform oral sex.

The final accuser worked at a radio station and met Brand while he was working on a spin-off of the “Big Brother” reality television program between 2004 and 2005. She said Brand grabbed her by the face with both hands, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

The Associated Press doesn’t name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identity from the media for life.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

7h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

15h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 13, arrested in 'cowardly' fatal stabbing of woman in Pickering

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Pickering on Thursday afternoon, ending a shelter in place order that spanned several hours as officers searched for a suspect...

7h ago

Few Ontario grocery stores accepting booze empties as some weigh returning licences

TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations...

1h ago

Toronto police investigating two incidents of arson in East York and Scarborough as connected

Toronto police say a fire that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Scarborough is believed to be connected to a fire last week in East York that sent three people to hospital. Both are...

15h ago

Rent-free months and gift cards: How Toronto-area landlords are vying for tenants

TORONTO — Toronto landlords are trying to lure in tenants with rent-free months, complimentary Wi-Fi and $500 gift cards amid an unprecedented supply of condos and lower rents. Real-estate market experts...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Elderly woman fatally stabbed outside Pickering home, teen arrested: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman outside her Pickering home. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

1:43
Hamilton police discover partial human remains in landfill search for missing woman

Hamilton police say they have discovered partial human remains in a landfill during their search for missing woman Shalini Singh.

19h ago

2:24
Maple Leafs GM on season exit: 'There's some DNA that needs to change'

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to reporters at an end-of-season news conference.

20h ago

1:15
Trump's tariffs blocked by court, Elon Musk exits White House

A U.S. federal court has blocked Trump's proposed global tariffs; meanwhile Elon Musk bids farewell to the White House.

21h ago

1:26
Human smuggler sentenced to 10 years after frozen deaths of Indian family at border

A judge in Minnesota has sentenced a man to 10 years for his role in a human smuggling operation that saw a family freeze to death in southern Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border. Kurt Black reports.
More Videos